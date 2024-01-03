22,313 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 - health ministry
A total of 22,313 Palestinians have been killed and 57,296 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Some 128 Palestinians were killed and 261 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
