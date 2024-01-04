Left Menu

Jio adds 31.6 lakh mobile subscribers in Oct; VIL loses 20.4 lakh: TRAI data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:01 IST
India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh mobile users while rival Bharti Airtel's subscriber gain came in at 3.52 lakh in October 2023, as per monthly subscriber data by TRAI.

There was no relief for the troubled telco Vodafone Idea on subscriber front, as it lost 20.44 lakh wireless subscribers in October.

With the addition of 31.59 lakh users, Jio's total wireless subscriber count climbed to 45.23 crore in October from 44.92 crore in September.

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel's wireless subscriber gain of 3.52 lakh pushed up the telco's user tally to 37.81 crore in October.

The subscriber losses of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) dragged its wireless user base to 22.54 crore in October, the data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Cash-strapped VIL has been battling fundraising woes and subscriber losses.

