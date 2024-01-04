Ukraine's total export value fell 18.7% in 2023, to lowest in a decade - economy minister

Ukraine's export value fell 18.7% in 2023 compared with 2022, totalling $35.8 billion, the lowest figure recorded in a decade, the country's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Thursday. Maritime export saw an increase of 30.7% in December compared with November, she said on the LinkedIn platform.

"In total, for the year 2023, we have almost 1 million tons more maritime exports," Svyrydenko added. Road exports were affected by a blockade of border crossings by protesting Polish truckers, resulting in an 18.3% decline in December compared with November, when the protests started. However, year-on-year the reduction was only 0.7%, Svyrydenko added. In total, Ukraine exported 99.8 million tons of goods in 2023, 112,000 tons more than in 2022, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)