France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm

France has detected bird flu in a duck farm in the Vendee department in Western France, the farm ministry said on its website.

Separately, the Vendee prefecture said a bird flu outbreak had been found among ducks that had been vaccinated against the virus, making it the first such outbreak since France launched a vaccination campaign to stem the spread of the virus last year.

