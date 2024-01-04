France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm
France has detected bird flu in a duck farm in the Vendee department in Western France, the farm ministry said on its website.
Separately, the Vendee prefecture said a bird flu outbreak had been found among ducks that had been vaccinated against the virus, making it the first such outbreak since France launched a vaccination campaign to stem the spread of the virus last year.
