Number of voters in Tripura rises to 28.56 lakh, sex ratio improves
The total number of voters in Tripura rose to 28.56 lakh after the revision of the electoral rolls, election officials said on Saturday.Names of 32,218 people were added to the rolls, while names of 13,231 voters were deleted because of their deaths, Additional Chief Electoral Officer UG Mog told PTI.As per the final electoral rolls dated January 1, there are 28,56,925 voters in the state.
- Country:
- India
The total number of voters in Tripura rose to 28.56 lakh after the revision of the electoral rolls, election officials said on Saturday.
Names of 32,218 people were added to the rolls, while names of 13,231 voters were deleted because of their deaths, Additional Chief Electoral Officer UG Mog told PTI.
As per the final electoral rolls dated January 1, there are 28,56,925 voters in the state. Of them, 14,35,172 are male, 14,21,679 are female, and 74 transgenders.
Following the revision of rolls for the 60 assembly seats, the number of voters in the state increased by 18,987 or 0.66 per cent.
Mog said that there has been an improvement in the sex ratio as well in the voters' list.
''In the final electoral rolls, the sex ratio has gone up from 989 to 991, which is encouraging, given that more women cast votes than men,'' he said.
The Badharghat assembly seat has the highest number of voters at 62,723, and the Simna seat has the lowest at 38,974. Both are in the West Tripura district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Badharghat
- 14
- 35
- 172
- Tripura
- West Tripura
- Simna
ALSO READ
14 killed, 25 wounded in shooting at Prague university
Foreign nationals among 14 killed after gunman opens fire in a Prague university. Over 20 wounded
EAM S Jaishankar expresses condolences as Prague University shooting leaves 14 dead
Opposition parties protest in Goa against suspension of over 140 MPs
3 foreign nationals are among the wounded after a Prague university shooting in which 14 died