24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry
A total of 24,927 Palestinians have been killed and 62,388 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday .
Some 165 Palestinians were killed and 280 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
