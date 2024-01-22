25,295 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7 - health ministry
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:26 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
A total of 25,295 Palestinians have been killed and 63,000 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The toll includes 190 people killed and 340 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- the ministry added
- Palestinians
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread
World News in Brief: Gaza relief ‘an impossible mission’, COVID spreading fast again, food prices fall
Blinken presses Arab states to discuss the future of Gaza
Jordan's King Abdullah says US must push Israel to agree to ceasefire in Gaza
Blinken meets Jordan's king and foreign minister on Mideast push to keep Gaza war from spreading