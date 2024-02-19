Over 29,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7, enclave's health ministry says
At least 29,092 Palestinians have been killed and 69,028 injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.
In the past 24 hours, 107 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry added in a statement.
