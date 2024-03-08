Left Menu

Over 65 girls get free cervical cancer vaccine in Jaipur on Women's Day

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:58 IST
More than 65 adolescent girls were given free vaccination for cervical cancer at a private hospital here on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Senior gynecologist Dr Veena Acharya said the World Health Organization had started a plan to eradicate cervical cancer from its roots in the world three years ago on a war footing. She said The All India Federation of Gynecologists (FOGSI) has taken the responsibility of running the WHO's programme in India, adding that the vaccination drive at the hospital was conducted under this initiative.

Acharya is the western region coordinator of the programme. She said that the most common cancer occurring in women in India is cervical cancer but it can be both prevented and treated. Due to lack of awareness about the disease among women, doctors are unable to diagnose the patient's condition at the right time and it becomes difficult to get treatment, she added.

