Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Sanofi pledges new 1 billion euros worth of investments in French production sites

Sanofi on Monday announced it would invest over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to create new medicines and vaccine production capacities at three of its French sites. The announcement came ahead of this year's "Choose France" event - an annual summit aimed at attracting foreign investment to France.

First human to receive transplanted pig kidney dies

A man with end-stage renal disease who earlier this year became the first human to receive a new kidney from a genetically modified pig has died, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston said. "The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman," the hospital said in a statement on Saturday. "We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant."

Merck stops testing combo drug for skin cancer as more patients discontinue

Merck said on Monday it had discontinued an experimental combination treatment testing a new type of immunotherapy in patients with a severe form of skin cancer after side effects led to high discontinuation. This is the latest setback for the experimental drug, vibostolimab, and the related promising new class of immunotherapies called anti-TIGIT.

Turkey arrests spider smuggler said to be American Museum of Natural History curator

Turkish police arrested a man suspected of trying to smuggle valuable poisonous spiders and scorpions out of the country, with state media identifying the suspect on Monday as a curator at New York's American Museum of Natural History. Police arrested the suspect at Istanbul Airport on Sunday and seized dozens of bags from his luggage containing some 1,500 scorpions and spiders, including tarantulas, as well as dozens of plastic bottles containing unspecified liquids, police said.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France

Leading healthcare companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced on Sunday new investments in France worth a total of nearly $1 billion, ahead of the start of this year's annual 'Choose France' business summit. Pfizer said it would invest 500 million euros ($538.5 million) in France to build up its research and development work in the country, while AstraZeneca announced an investment of $388 million for its site at Dunkirk.

Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

Japan's Shionogi & Co said on Monday its pill-based treatment for COVID-19 did not meet the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction of 15 common symptoms of the illness in a global, late-stage trial. The company's pivotal Phase 3 study (SCORPIO-HR) of ensitrelvir did however demonstrate a potent antiviral effect compared to placebo, the company said.

