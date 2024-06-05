Ministries of Mines and Health Collaborate to Eradicate Tuberculosis

In a significant development towards combating Tuberculosis (TB), the Ministry of Mines and the Central TB Division of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in New Delhi.

The MoU, inked by Smt. Farida M. Naik, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, and Dr. K. K. Tripathy, Economic Advisor of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, aims to foster collaborative and convergent efforts towards the elimination of TB. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both ministries, with field formations, CPSEs, and Attached/Subordinate offices of the Mines Ministry participating virtually.

Under this partnership, the ministries will engage in joint field actions such as webinars and awareness-building initiatives under the National TB Elimination Programme. The collaboration seeks to leverage the resources and networks of CPSEs, attached offices, subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies of the Ministry of Mines to bolster TB elimination efforts.

Moreover, the initiative will focus on enhancing the capacity of health functionaries at PSUs’ hospitals and health centers. Through specialized campaigns and grassroots-level interventions, the aim is to equip healthcare providers with the necessary skills and resources to contribute effectively to the eradication of TB.

With this inter-ministerial collaboration and strategic partnership, both ministries are committed to achieving the ambitious target of eliminating TB in India by the year 2025. This concerted effort underscores the government's dedication to addressing public health challenges through cross-sectoral cooperation and coordinated action.