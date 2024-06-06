Union Health Ministry and States/UTs Gear Up for Heat Wave and Fire Safety Preparedness

Dr. Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services at the Union Health Ministry, led a virtual meeting with States/UTs to evaluate their readiness for heatwave conditions and fire & electrical safety measures in healthcare facilities nationwide.

The meeting addressed concerns raised by the Indian Meteorological Department's long-range outlook forecast, predicting above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country for June 2024, with above-normal heat wave days expected in Northwest and Central India.

State Health departments received directives on various aspects, including strengthening health systems preparedness for heat-related illnesses, disseminating public health advisories, and implementing emergency cooling measures. Guidelines on autopsy findings in heat-related deaths and health facility fire safety measures were also provided.

Key measures reiterated for State/UTs included the implementation of Heat Health Action Plans, dissemination of early heat wave warnings, preparedness assessments of healthcare facilities, and the establishment of dedicated heat stroke rooms. Additionally, steps to enhance fire safety in healthcare settings were emphasized, such as conducting preventive fire risk assessments, staff training on fire safety protocols, and establishing emergency response plans.

State-level preparedness efforts were highlighted, with States like Madhya Pradesh conducting mock-drill exercises on fire safety, Odisha establishing Heat Wave Control rooms, and Uttar Pradesh conducting awareness campaigns. Other states like Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Delhi have also undertaken various initiatives to ensure readiness for heat waves and fire incidents in healthcare facilities.