Left Menu

Union Health Ministry and States/UTs Gear Up for Heat Wave and Fire Safety Preparedness

Guidelines on autopsy findings in heat-related deaths and health facility fire safety measures were also provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:25 IST
Union Health Ministry and States/UTs Gear Up for Heat Wave and Fire Safety Preparedness
heatwave response Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services at the Union Health Ministry, led a virtual meeting with States/UTs to evaluate their readiness for heatwave conditions and fire & electrical safety measures in healthcare facilities nationwide.

The meeting addressed concerns raised by the Indian Meteorological Department's long-range outlook forecast, predicting above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country for June 2024, with above-normal heat wave days expected in Northwest and Central India.

State Health departments received directives on various aspects, including strengthening health systems preparedness for heat-related illnesses, disseminating public health advisories, and implementing emergency cooling measures. Guidelines on autopsy findings in heat-related deaths and health facility fire safety measures were also provided.

Key measures reiterated for State/UTs included the implementation of Heat Health Action Plans, dissemination of early heat wave warnings, preparedness assessments of healthcare facilities, and the establishment of dedicated heat stroke rooms. Additionally, steps to enhance fire safety in healthcare settings were emphasized, such as conducting preventive fire risk assessments, staff training on fire safety protocols, and establishing emergency response plans.

State-level preparedness efforts were highlighted, with States like Madhya Pradesh conducting mock-drill exercises on fire safety, Odisha establishing Heat Wave Control rooms, and Uttar Pradesh conducting awareness campaigns. Other states like Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Delhi have also undertaken various initiatives to ensure readiness for heat waves and fire incidents in healthcare facilities.

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024