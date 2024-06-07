Left Menu

Kauvery Hospitals Achieves Medical Miracle with Hand Reimplantation Surgery

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Kauvery Hospitals restored a 48-year-old man's hand after complete amputation. The surgery, involving complex micro-vascular techniques, was successfully completed within six hours. Experts emphasize the importance of immediate and proper preservation of amputated parts for successful reimplantation. The patient was discharged with restored hand function.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:11 IST
Kauvery Hospitals Achieves Medical Miracle with Hand Reimplantation Surgery
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

Salem, 7th June 2024: Kauvery Hospitals, renowned for its top-tier medical treatments and services, has reported a noteworthy success in micro-vascular surgery. A 48-year-old man from Namakkal arrived with his right hand completely amputated. The surgery, led by orthopaedician Dr. Arun and plastic surgeon Dr. Suresh Kumar, lasted six hours and was a resounding success.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, Consultant Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, highlighted the importance of immediate reimplantation in such traumatic cases. 'The goal is always to restore the original form and function. The entire team's expertise was pivotal in achieving this remarkable outcome,' said Dr. Kumar.

Facility Director V. Selvam lauded the team's commitment, reinforcing Kauvery Hospital Salem's reputation as a center of medical excellence. Senior administrators Dr. Sundararajan and Dr. Abirami also expressed their appreciation for the successful procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024