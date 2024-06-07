WHO Appoints José Luis Castro as Special Envoy for Chronic Respiratory Diseases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has appointed Mr. José Luis Castro as the Director-General Special Envoy for Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRD), marking a significant step in the global fight against respiratory illnesses. This appointment underscores WHO's commitment to addressing chronic respiratory diseases, which affect nearly half a billion people worldwide and are major causes of death and disability.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases: A Global Health Challenge

Chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pose a significant health burden globally. COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, claiming 3.2 million lives in 2019, while asthma accounted for 500,000 deaths. Despite their substantial impact, these diseases often lack sufficient recognition and resources in global health agendas.

Leadership and Vision for Respiratory Health

Mr. Castro brings profound expertise and a longstanding dedication to global health, making him well-suited for this pivotal role. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, emphasized Castro's capability to raise awareness, mobilize support, and implement effective solutions for respiratory health worldwide.

Strategic Focus and Responsibilities

As the WHO Director-General Special Envoy for CRD, Mr. Castro will focus on:

Raising Awareness: Highlighting the significance of chronic respiratory diseases and supporting WHO’s strategies to address them.

Engaging Support: Encouraging cities, countries, and stakeholders to integrate respiratory health into local health policies.

Supporting Initiatives and Funding: Promoting WHO’s CRD program, advocating for CRD integration into primary health care, and seeking increased investment from governments and donors.

Enhancing Public Engagement: Collaborating with media, governments, and organizations to raise awareness and spread WHO’s health messages.

Vision for Global Collaboration

Mr. Castro expressed his honor at the appointment and his dedication to improving public health. "With a steadfast dedication to improving public health and a vision for global collaboration, I am eager to work alongside WHO and its partners to elevate the importance of respiratory health on the global agenda," he stated.

A Proven Leader in Global Health

Mr. Castro is concluding his tenure as President and CEO of Vital Strategies, a global health organization he founded and led for two decades. Under his leadership, Vital Strategies expanded from a small nonprofit focused on lung health to a major organization addressing a range of global health issues with a budget of $100 million and a team of over 400 people.

Commitment to Respiratory Health

Mr. Castro’s appointment highlights WHO's prioritization of respiratory health. His efforts will support WHO in shaping policies, building partnerships, and driving actions to improve global health. Mr. Castro will commence his role on September 1, 2024, joining other notable WHO Special Envoys like Sir Liam Donaldson and Dr. Vanessa Kerry.

This appointment is a significant milestone in WHO's mission to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to breathe freely and live a healthy life.