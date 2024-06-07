Left Menu

G7 Summit to Tackle Chinese Overproduction

At the upcoming G7 summit in Italy, leaders will address the issue of China's excess production capacity. The German government has highlighted this topic as a key agenda point, aiming to find solutions for the economic imbalances it creates.

Updated: 07-06-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chinese excess production capacity will be discussed at the Group of Seven (G7) summit taking place in Italy next week, a German government official told reporters on Friday.

