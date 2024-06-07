G7 Summit to Tackle Chinese Overproduction
At the upcoming G7 summit in Italy, leaders will address the issue of China's excess production capacity. The German government has highlighted this topic as a key agenda point, aiming to find solutions for the economic imbalances it creates.
Chinese excess production capacity will be discussed at the Group of Seven (G7) summit taking place in Italy next week, a German government official told reporters on Friday.
