Modi's 100-Day Health Agenda: Ayushman Bharat Expansion and U-WIN Rollout

Narendra Modi's new government prioritizes extending Ayushman Bharat coverage to seniors over 70 years and digitizing routine vaccinations through the U-WIN portal. J P Nadda emphasized these in his recent interaction with senior officials. Additional focuses include health emergency preparedness, cashless treatment for ex-servicemen, and ease of doing business for health-related enterprises.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:59 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Newly re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a robust 100-day agenda for the Union health ministry, spotlighting the extension of Ayushman Bharat coverage to include seniors above 70 years and the national deployment of the U-WIN portal aimed at digitizing routine vaccinations.

In a ministerial interaction, BJP President J P Nadda urged officials to prioritize these goals, which are crucial to the government's ambitious health strategy. Notably, Modi had previously committed to these measures during the April Lok Sabha poll manifesto release.

Additional agenda items include utilizing drone technology for medical supply delivery in remote areas and simplifying health-related business operations through rapid licensing processes. The initiatives underscore a commitment to modernize India's healthcare landscape within a short timeframe.

