Modi's 100-Day Health Agenda: Ayushman Bharat Expansion and U-WIN Rollout

Newly re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a robust 100-day agenda for the Union health ministry, spotlighting the extension of Ayushman Bharat coverage to include seniors above 70 years and the national deployment of the U-WIN portal aimed at digitizing routine vaccinations.

In a ministerial interaction, BJP President J P Nadda urged officials to prioritize these goals, which are crucial to the government's ambitious health strategy. Notably, Modi had previously committed to these measures during the April Lok Sabha poll manifesto release.

Additional agenda items include utilizing drone technology for medical supply delivery in remote areas and simplifying health-related business operations through rapid licensing processes. The initiatives underscore a commitment to modernize India's healthcare landscape within a short timeframe.

