Rajasthan Government to Initiate Home Delivery of Medicines for Employees and Pensioners

In a significant move for state employees and pensioners, the Rajasthan government has declared plans for home delivery of medicines through the Rajasthan State Co-operative Consumer Federation under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). The directive, issued by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aims to initiate this service on a pilot basis shortly, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The chief minister also highlighted advancements in the Finance Department's Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS) 3.0. Through this system, employees can now withdraw their General Provident Fund (GPF) and secure state insurance loans.

In a review meeting on the 2024-25 budget announcement and a 100-day action plan, the chief minister emphasized establishing a model of good governance and ensuring the completion of announced projects. He also reviewed the Ladli Suraksha Yojana, aimed at enhancing safety for girls and women through initiatives like installing 11,570 CCTV cameras across public spaces, girls' hostels, and Nari Niketans.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Shikhar Agrawal, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)