Tragic Death at Ghaziabad Hospital: Post-Surgery Suicide Shocks Community

A 45-year-old Uzbek woman, Zulfia, tragically ended her life in a private hospital's bathroom in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, on Tuesday, according to police reports. Zulfia was admitted for a liver transplant surgery on May 25, and was expected to be released within two days, hospital officials confirmed.

Her husband, Khairulla, who was also her organ donor, and their son, Nurbek Mirzabdullaev, were present with her during her hospital stay. Around 1.30 pm, Zulfia went to the bathroom and did not return, prompting Khairulla to alert hospital staff. The security team subsequently informed the Kaushambi police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh, stated that the police discovered Zulfia's body hanging from a towel hanger in the bathroom. The body was sent for a postmortem, and a forensic team examined the scene to investigate the incident comprehensively.

