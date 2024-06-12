Left Menu

Tragic Death at Ghaziabad Hospital: Post-Surgery Suicide Shocks Community

A 45-year-old Uzbek woman, Zulfia, allegedly committed suicide at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. She was recuperating from a liver transplant surgery. Her husband Khairulla, who was her donor, and their son were with her. Zulfia’s body was found hanging in the bathroom, leading to a police investigation.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:04 IST
Tragic Death at Ghaziabad Hospital: Post-Surgery Suicide Shocks Community
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old Uzbek woman, Zulfia, tragically ended her life in a private hospital's bathroom in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, on Tuesday, according to police reports. Zulfia was admitted for a liver transplant surgery on May 25, and was expected to be released within two days, hospital officials confirmed.

Her husband, Khairulla, who was also her organ donor, and their son, Nurbek Mirzabdullaev, were present with her during her hospital stay. Around 1.30 pm, Zulfia went to the bathroom and did not return, prompting Khairulla to alert hospital staff. The security team subsequently informed the Kaushambi police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh, stated that the police discovered Zulfia's body hanging from a towel hanger in the bathroom. The body was sent for a postmortem, and a forensic team examined the scene to investigate the incident comprehensively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024