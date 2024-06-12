Left Menu

West Bengal Reports Zero Bird Flu Cases, Takes Preventive Measures

West Bengal currently has no bird flu case, with the state government forming a team to evaluate the situation. A four-year-old girl from Malda district, diagnosed in January, has recovered. Over 29,000 people in the region were screened, with no new cases found. Alertness continues as a team of officials and WHO representatives conduct further evaluations.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:19 IST
West Bengal Reports Zero Bird Flu Cases, Takes Preventive Measures
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal remains free of bird flu cases, as the state government intensifies preventive measures, a senior official reported on Tuesday. A dedicated team has been formed to evaluate the situation periodically.

In January, a four-year-old girl from Kaliachak in Malda district was diagnosed with bird flu but has since recovered completely. The state health department, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has conducted a thorough screening of around 29,000 individuals in the area, with no new cases detected.

Officials confirmed that the virus, H9N2, had likely infiltrated through a poultry farm at the girl's residence, though family members tested negative for the infection. The health department continues its vigilance to prevent any resurgence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024