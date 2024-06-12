West Bengal Reports Zero Bird Flu Cases, Takes Preventive Measures

West Bengal remains free of bird flu cases, as the state government intensifies preventive measures, a senior official reported on Tuesday. A dedicated team has been formed to evaluate the situation periodically.

In January, a four-year-old girl from Kaliachak in Malda district was diagnosed with bird flu but has since recovered completely. The state health department, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has conducted a thorough screening of around 29,000 individuals in the area, with no new cases detected.

Officials confirmed that the virus, H9N2, had likely infiltrated through a poultry farm at the girl's residence, though family members tested negative for the infection. The health department continues its vigilance to prevent any resurgence.

