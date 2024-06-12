West Bengal Maintains Bird Flu-Free Status Despite Recent Case
West Bengal has no current bird flu cases, with the government forming a team to assess the health situation. After screening around 29,000 birds from Malda district, no new cases were found. A four-year-old girl from the district previously diagnosed with H9N2 bird flu has recovered.
West Bengal currently reports no bird flu cases as the state government intensifies efforts to monitor the health situation, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.
After a four-year-old girl from Malda district was diagnosed with the H9N2 virus in January, extensive screening has been conducted. A survey of approximately 29,000 birds from the region showed no further infections, authorities stated. The young girl has recovered, and her health is being closely monitored.
A team comprising health department officials and WHO representatives has been formed to reassess the state's status. The girl's family, who owns a poultry farm, underwent thorough health checks, but no additional infections were detected. The H9N2 virus spreads through contact with infected animals or contaminated environments.
