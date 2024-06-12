Left Menu

West Bengal Maintains Bird Flu-Free Status Despite Recent Case

West Bengal has no current bird flu cases, with the government forming a team to assess the health situation. After screening around 29,000 birds from Malda district, no new cases were found. A four-year-old girl from the district previously diagnosed with H9N2 bird flu has recovered.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:34 IST
West Bengal currently reports no bird flu cases as the state government intensifies efforts to monitor the health situation, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.

After a four-year-old girl from Malda district was diagnosed with the H9N2 virus in January, extensive screening has been conducted. A survey of approximately 29,000 birds from the region showed no further infections, authorities stated. The young girl has recovered, and her health is being closely monitored.

A team comprising health department officials and WHO representatives has been formed to reassess the state's status. The girl's family, who owns a poultry farm, underwent thorough health checks, but no additional infections were detected. The H9N2 virus spreads through contact with infected animals or contaminated environments.

