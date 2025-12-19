Left Menu

Symbol of Health Cooperation: WHO's New Sustainable Facility in Delhi

The newly constructed South-East Asia Regional Office of the WHO in Delhi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The building, funded by India, symbolizes shared goals in health and sustainability, featuring green technology and cultural artefacts.

Updated: 19-12-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The opening of the World Health Organization's new South-East Asia Regional Office in Delhi marks a significant step in international health collaboration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus jointly inaugurated the modern facility.

The virtual ceremony coincided with the closing of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine. Funding for the state-of-the-art building was provided by the Indian government, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing global health standards.

This new structure, with its sustainable design, green technology, and preserved cultural artefacts, embodies a forward-thinking approach to health facilities, adhering to WHO's climate-resilient aspirations. Housing crucial conference spaces, it stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between WHO and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

