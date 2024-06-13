AKTOCYTE: Groundbreaking Nutraceutical for Cancer Patients Launched by DAE and IDRS Labs

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and IDRS Labs have collaboratively introduced a new nutraceutical, 'AKTOCYTE,' targeting the enhancement of life quality for cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.

Receiving approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), AKTOCYTE was officially launched in the presence of scientists from renowned institutions including Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Tata Memorial Hospital, and IDRS Labs officials.

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), mentioned that the development of AKTOCYTE began around 25 years ago. The tablet, primarily benefiting pelvic cancer patients, has demonstrated remarkable recovery from radiotherapy-induced side effects. While acting as an adjuvant to cancer radiotherapy, regenerative nutraceutical, immunomodulator, and antioxidant, it does not replace existing cancer treatments. Future studies are necessary to determine its potential use as a specific purpose drug.

