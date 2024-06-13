Left Menu

AKTOCYTE: Groundbreaking Nutraceutical for Cancer Patients Launched by DAE and IDRS Labs

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and IDRS Labs have launched AKTOCYTE, a new nutraceutical aimed at improving the life quality of cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. Approved by India's Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI), the tablet shows promising results, particularly in pelvic cancer cases. It functions as an adjuvant, regenerative nutraceutical, immunomodulator, and antioxidant.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:15 IST
AKTOCYTE: Groundbreaking Nutraceutical for Cancer Patients Launched by DAE and IDRS Labs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and IDRS Labs have collaboratively introduced a new nutraceutical, 'AKTOCYTE,' targeting the enhancement of life quality for cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.

Receiving approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), AKTOCYTE was officially launched in the presence of scientists from renowned institutions including Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Tata Memorial Hospital, and IDRS Labs officials.

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), mentioned that the development of AKTOCYTE began around 25 years ago. The tablet, primarily benefiting pelvic cancer patients, has demonstrated remarkable recovery from radiotherapy-induced side effects. While acting as an adjuvant to cancer radiotherapy, regenerative nutraceutical, immunomodulator, and antioxidant, it does not replace existing cancer treatments. Future studies are necessary to determine its potential use as a specific purpose drug.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024