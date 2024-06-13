Sysmex Astrego Wins £8m Longitude Prize for Revolutionary Diagnostic Test

Following a decade of developments, Sysmex Astrego's PA-100 AST System has clinched the £8m Longitude Prize on AMR, awarded by Challenge Works. The competition saw entries from over 250 teams worldwide, including 38 from India.

The Longitude Prize on AMR, launched in 2014 by Nesta, aimed to foster rapid diagnostic tests capable of identifying bacterial infections and recommending antibiotics within minutes, as opposed to the traditional 2-3 day lab tests. The innovation holds promise in curbing the spread of antibiotic-resistant infections.

The PA-100 AST System, based on technology from Uppsala University, can detect bacterial infections using a smartphone-sized cartridge within 15 minutes and identify the right antibiotic within 45 minutes. The advancement signifies a potential return of first-line antibiotics and embodies a breakthrough in rapid infection diagnostics.

