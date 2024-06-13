Left Menu

Union Health Ministry's Nationwide Blood Donation Drive

The Union Health Ministry announced a nationwide blood donation initiative on World Blood Donor Day (June 14). Facilities for blood group testing will be available at various health centers. The initiative aims to promote blood donation registration, raise awareness, and thank ongoing voluntary donors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:04 IST
Union Health Ministry's Nationwide Blood Donation Drive
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to amplify the importance of blood donation, the Union Health Ministry has rolled out a significant initiative marking World Blood Donor Day on June 14. Citizens across the nation will have access to blood group testing facilities at primary and community health centres, district hospitals, and various other blood banks.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra emphasized the crucial aspect of promoting blood donor registration and raising public awareness. In his communication to central government ministries, states, Union Territories, medical colleges, and hospitals, Chandra highlighted the need for regular, voluntary, non-remunerated blood donations.

The campaign's theme, ''20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you, blood donors!'', aims to maximise the registration of blood donors and foster a culture of regular blood donation among youth and the general public. Furthermore, the event will feature various activities at panchayat, block, and district levels to honor donors and encourage new participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024