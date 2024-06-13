Union Health Ministry's Nationwide Blood Donation Drive

In a bid to amplify the importance of blood donation, the Union Health Ministry has rolled out a significant initiative marking World Blood Donor Day on June 14. Citizens across the nation will have access to blood group testing facilities at primary and community health centres, district hospitals, and various other blood banks.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra emphasized the crucial aspect of promoting blood donor registration and raising public awareness. In his communication to central government ministries, states, Union Territories, medical colleges, and hospitals, Chandra highlighted the need for regular, voluntary, non-remunerated blood donations.

The campaign's theme, ''20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you, blood donors!'', aims to maximise the registration of blood donors and foster a culture of regular blood donation among youth and the general public. Furthermore, the event will feature various activities at panchayat, block, and district levels to honor donors and encourage new participants.

