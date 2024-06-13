Left Menu

South Asia Gets Its First Gamma Knife Esprit for Brain Tumour Treatment

Fortis Memorial Research Institute has introduced South Asia's first Gamma Knife Esprit, enhancing non-surgical treatment for brain tumours. This technology allows precise radiation therapy in a single session, reducing treatment time and preserving neurological functions. The launch featured Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff, highlighting international collaboration in healthcare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:11 IST
South Asia has taken a leap forward in the medical field with the launch of its first Gamma Knife Esprit at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI). This cutting-edge technology marks a significant advancement in non-surgical treatment for brain tumours.

Gamma Knife Esprit uses computer-guided precision to deliver targeted radiation therapy in just one session, drastically cutting down the treatment time compared to traditional methods. It is particularly effective in treating multiple brain metastases, meningiomas, and pituitary adenomas, ensuring quick recovery and the preservation of vital neurological functions.

The technology's launch was attended by Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, symbolizing the collaborative strides in Swedish innovation and Indian healthcare excellence. This partnership aims to make state-of-the-art treatments more accessible across the region.

