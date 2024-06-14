Left Menu

Revolutionary Biohybrid Microrobots: A New Hope for Lung Cancer Treatment

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have developed a green microalgae-based biohybrid microrobot that delivers chemotherapy directly to lung tumors. This innovative approach improves drug efficacy and reduces side effects. Tested in mice, it significantly increased median survival time, showing promise for treating various lung diseases.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:22 IST
Revolutionary Biohybrid Microrobots: A New Hope for Lung Cancer Treatment
AI Generated Representative Image

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego have pioneered a groundbreaking method for treating lung cancer using biohybrid microrobots. These microrobots, made from green microalgae and synthetic materials, deliver chemotherapy directly to lung tumors. This targeted approach offers a significant advantage over traditional chemotherapy, which often fails to accumulate in high enough concentrations to be effective.

The innovative microrobots, named algae-NP(DOX)-robots, utilize a natural propulsion mechanism and are biocompatible, reducing toxicity and improving drug delivery efficiency. In studies with mice, the microrobots successfully navigated lung tissues, distributing the drug doxorubicin and avoiding immune system detection. This method resulted in a 40% increase in median survival time for the treated mice.

While these biohybrid microrobots offer a promising new direction for lung cancer treatment, researchers are also exploring their use in other lung-related diseases and enhancing their precision with advanced control strategies. Though clinical application is some time away, this research lays crucial groundwork for future bioengineered cancer therapies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024