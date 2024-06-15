Moderna's Breakthrough: Combined COVID and Flu Vaccine Shows Promising Results

In a significant advancement, Moderna announced positive outcomes from its phase 3 clinical trial of a combined COVID-19 and influenza vaccine earlier this week.

The trial, which included around 8,000 participants aged 50 and above, revealed that the combined vaccine elicited a stronger immune response against both COVID-19 and three strains of influenza compared to separate shots.

From a safety standpoint, the vaccine was well tolerated with common side effects like muscle aches and fatigue. Though the results are yet to be peer-reviewed, this two-in-one vaccine could notably enhance public health efforts and vaccination rates.

