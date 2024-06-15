Moderna's Breakthrough: Combined COVID and Flu Vaccine Shows Promising Results
Moderna announced promising results for its phase 3 clinical trial of a combined COVID and flu vaccine. The trial found the vaccine elicited a higher immune response compared to separate shots, and was well-tolerated. This could boost vaccination rates, especially in low-resource areas and vulnerable populations.
In a significant advancement, Moderna announced positive outcomes from its phase 3 clinical trial of a combined COVID-19 and influenza vaccine earlier this week.
The trial, which included around 8,000 participants aged 50 and above, revealed that the combined vaccine elicited a stronger immune response against both COVID-19 and three strains of influenza compared to separate shots.
From a safety standpoint, the vaccine was well tolerated with common side effects like muscle aches and fatigue. Though the results are yet to be peer-reviewed, this two-in-one vaccine could notably enhance public health efforts and vaccination rates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Flight Restrictions Imposed in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk Amid Safety Concerns
Flight Restrictions Lifted in Tatarstan Airports After Safety Measures
Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli successfully treated young child who swallowed an open safety pin
Chhattisgarh CM Orders Comprehensive Fire Safety Inspections
Kerala Police Bans Balloons and Kites Near Airport for Safety