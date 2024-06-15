Left Menu

Tata AIG Celebrates Father's Day with ElderCare Policy for Seniors

Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. introduces Tata AIG ElderCare, a health protection policy for senior citizens, celebrating Father's Day. The policy offers comprehensive coverages, including in-patient treatment, home care, preventive check-ups, and post-operative care, ensuring the well-being of individuals aged 61 and above.

In a heartfelt Father's Day gesture, Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. has unveiled its Tata AIG ElderCare policy, specifically tailored for senior citizens. Aimed at individuals aged 61 and above, the policy encompasses a broad spectrum of healthcare services.

Tata AIG ElderCare covers in-patient treatment, home care, preventive check-ups, high-end diagnostics, post-operative care, and more. Dr. Santosh Puri, Senior Vice President-Health Product & Process, emphasized Tata AIG's commitment to providing uncompromised health insurance for the golden years.

Additional benefits include tele-consultations, home assessments, and pre-existing disease coverage. With a network of over 10,000 hospitals, Tata AIG ensures peace of mind and quality healthcare for its policyholders. For more details, visit www.tataaig.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

