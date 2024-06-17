Left Menu

CORONA Remedies Sets Asia Record for Neuropathy Screening

Ahmedabad-based CORONA Remedies achieved an Asia Record by screening 21,012 patients for peripheral neuropathy within a week. This initiative, part of Neuropathy Awareness Week and the company’s 'Mission Heal India', involved collaboration with 1,231 doctors. The campaign highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and health awareness.

In a landmark achievement, Ahmedabad's CORONA Remedies has set an Asia Record by screening 21,012 patients for peripheral neuropathy within a week. Recognized by the Asia Book of Records, this feat further solidifies the importance of health awareness efforts.

The record-setting initiative took place from May 5 to 11, 2024, coinciding with Neuropathy Awareness Week. Under its 'Mission Heal India' program, CORONA Remedies collaborated with 1,231 doctors to host neuropathy detection camps across India, reaching both urban and rural areas.

Mr. Nirav K. Mehta, Promoter & Executive Director of CORONA Remedies, emphasized the significance of early diagnosis in improving patients' quality of life. Peripheral neuropathy can severely impact individuals, particularly those with diabetes and nutrient deficiencies. The initiative also provided vital epidemiological insights, showing elevated prevalence rates among diabetic patients.

