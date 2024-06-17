CORONA Remedies Sets Asia Record for Neuropathy Screening

In a landmark achievement, Ahmedabad's CORONA Remedies has set an Asia Record by screening 21,012 patients for peripheral neuropathy within a week. Recognized by the Asia Book of Records, this feat further solidifies the importance of health awareness efforts.

The record-setting initiative took place from May 5 to 11, 2024, coinciding with Neuropathy Awareness Week. Under its 'Mission Heal India' program, CORONA Remedies collaborated with 1,231 doctors to host neuropathy detection camps across India, reaching both urban and rural areas.

Mr. Nirav K. Mehta, Promoter & Executive Director of CORONA Remedies, emphasized the significance of early diagnosis in improving patients' quality of life. Peripheral neuropathy can severely impact individuals, particularly those with diabetes and nutrient deficiencies. The initiative also provided vital epidemiological insights, showing elevated prevalence rates among diabetic patients.

