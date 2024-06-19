Farmer's Daughter Seeks High Court Nod to Donate Liver

In a heart-wrenching case, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened in a life-and-death matter. A 42-year-old farmer, Shivnarayan Batham, suffering from a severe liver ailment, has petitioned the court to allow his 17-year-old daughter, Preeti, to donate part of her liver.

Advocate Nilesh Manore, representing Batham, explained that Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi has demanded a detailed report from the private hospital where Batham is critically admitted. The court has set June 20 for the next hearing on this pressing issue.

Batham's condition, which has plagued him for six years, has left his family in dire straits. With an elderly father and a diabetic wife, it is Preeti who has courageously stepped forward to help save her father's life. Doctors warn that without an urgent transplant, Batham's life hangs in the balance.

