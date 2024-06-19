Left Menu

Farmer's Daughter Seeks High Court Nod to Donate Liver

A 42-year-old farmer from Indore seeks court approval for his 17-year-old daughter to donate part of her liver to save his life. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has requested a report from the treating hospital and scheduled a further hearing for June 20.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-06-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching case, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened in a life-and-death matter. A 42-year-old farmer, Shivnarayan Batham, suffering from a severe liver ailment, has petitioned the court to allow his 17-year-old daughter, Preeti, to donate part of her liver.

Advocate Nilesh Manore, representing Batham, explained that Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi has demanded a detailed report from the private hospital where Batham is critically admitted. The court has set June 20 for the next hearing on this pressing issue.

Batham's condition, which has plagued him for six years, has left his family in dire straits. With an elderly father and a diabetic wife, it is Preeti who has courageously stepped forward to help save her father's life. Doctors warn that without an urgent transplant, Batham's life hangs in the balance.

