Ashok Gehlot Urges Swift Implementation of Right to Health in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon the BJP-led state government to expedite the implementation of 'Right to Health' regulations. Gehlot's demand comes amidst criticisms from private sector doctors who have labeled the previous Congress administration's Chiranjeevi Yojana as ineffective.

Addressing the issue on social media platform X, Gehlot said, 'Our government made a law of 'Right to Health' so that free treatment could be provided in emergency situations. The present government should engage with the Doctors Association and swiftly implement these rules so that every resident of Rajasthan gets access to necessary treatment.'

Gehlot also refuted claims made during a pre-budget discussion by a doctor that questioned the efficacy of his administration's health initiatives. He clarified that his own medical treatments were carried out before the Chiranjeevi scheme's launch. Gehlot attested to the scheme's positive impact on thousands of families, stating, 'Some private hospital doctors should refrain from defaming a good scheme and disrespecting the medical profession.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)