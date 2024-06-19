Left Menu

Seasonal Eating: A Natural Path to Better Health

Anna Fiannaca, an 89-year-old from Sicily, exemplifies the Mediterranean diet by consuming seasonal produce. Nutrition experts endorse this practice for its nutritional benefits, emphasizing the importance of a varied diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and healthy fats. Seasonal eating can improve taste, nutrition, and overall health.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:37 IST
As the peak of summer approaches in Sicily, 89-year-old Anna Fiannaca prefers the fresh peppers, eggplants, and zucchini her brothers grow over supermarket packaged foods. She attributes her lasting health to a diet attuned to seasonal availability.

"It was just the way of life in Sicily, taking whatever the seasons will give you," said Fiannaca, who lives near Agrigento. The Mediterranean diet, rich in a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and healthy fats from olive oil and fish, underscores the importance of seasonal eating.

Nutrition experts stress the benefits of in-season produce for better nutrition. "Seasonal eating is kind of a pathway to build a broader diet variety," said Sharon Gray, a registered dietician. Besides taste and nutritional appeal, locally grown produce offers environmental advantages and higher nutrient content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

