President Droupadi Murmu's Inspiring Visit to Disability Institute

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities. Her visit includes paying homage, planting a sapling, inspecting rehabilitation workshops, and interacting with children. A cultural program showcasing the talents of differently-abled children will conclude her visit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:08 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities on Thursday. The visit will include paying homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, followed by a sapling plantation, symbolizing growth and renewal.

According to an official statement, President Murmu will inspect the Prosthetics and Orthotics workshop, underscoring the critical role of rehabilitation services in improving the lives of individuals with physical disabilities. She will also visit the Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre to interact with children receiving treatments, gaining firsthand insights into their health and the institute's interventions.

A cultural programme highlighting the achievements of differently-abled children will be held in her honor, showcasing their diverse skills. President Murmu will conclude her visit by addressing the children and the institute's staff, appreciating their efforts and talents.

