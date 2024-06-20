Left Menu

Macron and African Leaders Launch $1 Billion Vaccine Project for Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron and several African leaders initiated a $1 billion project to accelerate vaccine production in Africa, addressing inequities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project includes financial incentives for manufacturers and aims to prepare Africa for future pandemics by enhancing its vaccine manufacturing capabilities.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:54 IST
In a pivotal move, French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside multiple African leaders, inaugurated a $1 billion initiative aimed at expediting the production of vaccines across Africa. The African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator seeks to remedy the stark inequalities in vaccine access that the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare.

This initiative, which promises financial incentives to vaccine manufacturers, offers Macron a respite from domestic political issues as legislative elections approach. African leaders and advocacy groups have long argued that the continent was sidelined in the global scramble for COVID-19 vaccines and treatment tools, with wealthier nations securing the lion's share.

Thursday's event also bolstered support for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. By making up to $1 billion available over the next decade, the project aims to enhance Africa's manufacturing base, improve global vaccine markets, and strengthen preparedness for outbreaks such as HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. By navigating regulatory challenges and exploring technology transfers, officials hope to spur investment and drive down vaccine costs.

