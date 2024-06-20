Tragic Diphtheria Spike in Odisha Raises Alarms

The diphtheria death toll in Odisha rose to six after another patient succumbed to the disease at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, an official confirmed on Thursday.

A 10-year-old boy from Koraput district, undergoing treatment at the medical college, died on Wednesday night, stated Suchitra Dash, principal-cum-superintendent of the institution.

Three more diphtheria patients are still receiving treatment at the same hospital. Previously, five people died due to diphtheria in Rayagada district over the past week, with four dying at home and one in the hospital, health officials reported.

