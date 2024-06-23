Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma Recall Products from US Market Amid Manufacturing Issues

In a significant move, pharmaceutical giants Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma have announced the recall of specific products from the US market. The action comes following notifications from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regarding manufacturing issues.

According to the latest Enforcement Report by the USFDA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Baltimore, is recalling 3,552 bottles of Cefixime for Oral Suspension due to 'failed content uniformity specifications.' The affected batch was produced at their facility in Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh.

Similarly, Eugia US LLC, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma located in New Jersey, is recalling 70,125 vials of Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate injection and 15,500 single-dose vials of Eptifibatide injection. Both recalls are due to 'failed impurities/degradation specifications.' These recalls were initiated on May 23 and May 22, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)