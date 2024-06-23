Army Hospital in Delhi Expands with State-of-the-Art Medical Centers

In a significant boost to military healthcare, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi is poised for a major infrastructure leap, unveiling plans for three cutting-edge medical centers within the next one to two years. These new facilities, dedicated to oncology, ophthalmology, and orthopaedic and joint replacement, promise to elevate the hospital's capabilities.

Commandant Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan highlighted the need for continuous expansion, emphasizing, "No hospital can remain relevant without keeping pace with technological advancements." This endeavor aligns with the hospital's legacy, being the apex medical institute of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Additionally, the hospital recently launched a pioneering skin bank within its plastic and reconstructive surgery department. This facility, a first for the Armed Forces Medical Services, aims to enhance the treatment of severe burn injuries by providing a centralized resource for skin grafts.

