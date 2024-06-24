Novo's Wegovy: Greater Weight Loss in Women with Heart Condition

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo's Wegovy induces higher weight loss in women than men with same heart condition, study shows

Novo Nordisk's popular obesity drug Wegovy helped women with a common heart disease lose more weight than men who had the same condition, an analysis of study data published in a medical journal has shown. The trials included 1,145 patients and were focused on a condition known as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, in which the muscles of the heart stiffen and draw in less blood.

