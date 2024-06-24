Left Menu

Novo's Wegovy: Greater Weight Loss in Women with Heart Condition

Novo Nordisk's obesity drug Wegovy has demonstrated higher weight loss in women compared to men who suffer from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The study analyzed data from 1,145 patients and published the findings in a medical journal, highlighting disparities in weight loss outcomes between genders.

Updated: 24-06-2024 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novo Nordisk's popular obesity drug Wegovy helped women with a common heart disease lose more weight than men who had the same condition, an analysis of study data published in a medical journal has shown. The trials included 1,145 patients and were focused on a condition known as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, in which the muscles of the heart stiffen and draw in less blood.

