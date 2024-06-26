Left Menu

Bajaj Allianz Workshop Advocates Health Claims Efficiency with NHCX

Bajaj Allianz hosted a workshop in Pune promoting the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) to streamline healthcare claims. The event saw key healthcare and insurance stakeholders discussing platform benefits like faster settlements, transparency, and reduced fraud. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance aims to foster wider NHCX adoption for efficient health claim processing.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:09 IST
Bajaj Allianz Workshop Advocates Health Claims Efficiency with NHCX
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, June 26, 2024: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of India's leading private insurers, hosted an influential workshop in Pune to promote the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) platform. The initiative aligns with the General Insurance Council's directive for a more streamlined healthcare claims process.

Key stakeholders from the healthcare sector, including representatives from the National Health Authority (NHA), the General Insurance Council (GIC), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), were present. The workshop attracted over 200 attendees, encompassing hospital representatives, insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and technology firms.

Senior officials highlighted the operational benefits of NHCX, such as faster claim settlements, enhanced transparency, and improved data accuracy. Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, emphasized the importance of the NHCX platform in simplifying healthcare claims, urging hospitals to actively participate for a more efficient healthcare ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024