Bajaj Allianz Workshop Advocates Health Claims Efficiency with NHCX

Pune, June 26, 2024: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of India's leading private insurers, hosted an influential workshop in Pune to promote the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) platform. The initiative aligns with the General Insurance Council's directive for a more streamlined healthcare claims process.

Key stakeholders from the healthcare sector, including representatives from the National Health Authority (NHA), the General Insurance Council (GIC), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), were present. The workshop attracted over 200 attendees, encompassing hospital representatives, insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and technology firms.

Senior officials highlighted the operational benefits of NHCX, such as faster claim settlements, enhanced transparency, and improved data accuracy. Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, emphasized the importance of the NHCX platform in simplifying healthcare claims, urging hospitals to actively participate for a more efficient healthcare ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)