North West Health Launches Winter VMMC Campaign to Enhance Men’s Health

In an effort to improve men’s overall health, the North West Department of Health will offer voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) services during the winter school break. The Dr Kenneth Kaunda District has been identified as the focal area for this intensified programme.

The provincial department aims to enhance its capacity and serve the majority of clients during the peak winter season. Dr. Lesley Mahole, the district family physician, mentioned that a dedicated team of physicians will be assembled to ensure the program runs smoothly and that no clients are overlooked due to increased activity across all sub-districts during this period.

“To address the identified need, each sub-district will have a team of physicians to manage the influx,” Mahole added.

The district is collaborating with Right to Care, a non-governmental organisation contracted to assist with VMMC services. Mahole also encouraged leaders of traditional initiation schools to screen initiates for various diseases before and after initiation to manage and prevent pre-existing illnesses.

“The department prioritizes the wellbeing of initiates and seeks to conduct screenings without disrupting traditional processes,” he stated.

The main VMMC campaign will be conducted at the following venues:

Matlosana Sub District – Tshepong Hospital – 2 July 2024

JB Marks Sub District – JB Marks CHC – 3 July 2024

Maquassi Hills Sub District – Bophelo Clinic – 4 July 2024

In addition to the scheduled campaign, facilities in the district will remain open daily to accept appointments and consent forms from parents interested in the service.