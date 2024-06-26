Left Menu

North West Health Launches Winter VMMC Campaign to Enhance Men’s Health

“To address the identified need, each sub-district will have a team of physicians to manage the influx,” Mahole added.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:06 IST
North West Health Launches Winter VMMC Campaign to Enhance Men’s Health
healthcare workers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an effort to improve men’s overall health, the North West Department of Health will offer voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) services during the winter school break. The Dr Kenneth Kaunda District has been identified as the focal area for this intensified programme.

The provincial department aims to enhance its capacity and serve the majority of clients during the peak winter season. Dr. Lesley Mahole, the district family physician, mentioned that a dedicated team of physicians will be assembled to ensure the program runs smoothly and that no clients are overlooked due to increased activity across all sub-districts during this period.

“To address the identified need, each sub-district will have a team of physicians to manage the influx,” Mahole added.

The district is collaborating with Right to Care, a non-governmental organisation contracted to assist with VMMC services. Mahole also encouraged leaders of traditional initiation schools to screen initiates for various diseases before and after initiation to manage and prevent pre-existing illnesses.

“The department prioritizes the wellbeing of initiates and seeks to conduct screenings without disrupting traditional processes,” he stated.

The main VMMC campaign will be conducted at the following venues:

Matlosana Sub District – Tshepong Hospital – 2 July 2024

JB Marks Sub District – JB Marks CHC – 3 July 2024

Maquassi Hills Sub District – Bophelo Clinic – 4 July 2024

In addition to the scheduled campaign, facilities in the district will remain open daily to accept appointments and consent forms from parents interested in the service.

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024