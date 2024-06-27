Savara's Rare Lung Disease Therapy Triumphs in Late-Stage Study

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Savara's rare lung disease therapy succeeds in late-stage study

Savara said on Wednesday its experimental therapy met the main goal of a late-stage trial by improving a measure of lung function in patients with a rare disease that causes breathing difficulties. The study tested a total of 184 patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), a disease that can cause shortness of breath, scarring in the lungs and even lead to a need for a lung transplant.

Moderna says its RSV shot is 50% effective across a second season

Moderna Inc respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot mRESVIA showed 50% efficacy in preventing RSV after 18 months, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. In their clinical trials, GSK's RSV vaccine Arexvy was 78% effective in preventing severe RSV over a second year and Pfizer's was 78% effective through a second RSV season.

South Korea's SK Bioscience to buy control of Germany's IDT Biologika for $244 million

SK Bioscience will acquire a 60% stake in German pharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm IDT Biologika GmbH from Klocke Gruppe in a deal worth 339 billion won ($243.75 million), the South Korean vaccine maker said on Thursday. Klocke, a pharmaceutical group, will retain a 40% stake in the firm.

US CDC narrows age recommendation for RSV shots in US

The U.S. CDC on Wednesday narrowed its recommendation for use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in older adults this year and held off on recommending their use for adults under age 60. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision echoed that of its panel of outside advisers who voted to recommend all adults 75 and older, as well as those who are 60 to 74 and have an increased risk of severe RSV due to medical conditions, receive the shots.

US FDA recommends steps to improve diversity in clinical trials

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended steps for drugmakers and medical device makers to improve racial, ethnic and other diversity in their clinical trials. The draft guidance includes suggestions for companies and researchers conducting trials on how to set goals for study enrollment, separated by age group, ethnicity, sex and race, and describe how they intend to meet those goals, the FDA said.

Sanofi-backed Formation Bio raises $372 million in late-stage funding round

AI-based drug developer Formation Bio said on Wednesday that it has raised $372 million in a late-stage funding round, with a significant participation from French drugmaker Sanofi. The funding was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia and FPV Ventures among others.

Congo authorities approve mpox vaccines to try to contain outbreak

Authorities in the Democratic of Congo have approved the use of two mpox vaccines to try to tackle an upsurge in cases and a dangerous new strain spreading in the country. Congo has seen 20,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths from mpox, mainly among children, since the start of last year.

Altria seeks FDA marketing order for oral nicotine pouch products

Tobacco giant Altria said on Wednesday it had submitted Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its on! Plus oral nicotine pouch products. The FDA had authorized four of Altria's menthol e-cigarette products last week for sale in the U.S., making them the first ever flavored vapes the agency has permitted on the market.

US FDA approves Verona Pharma's inhaled COPD therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to a treatment from Verona Pharma for a chronic lung disease that commonly affects smokers, the U.K.-based company said on Wednesday. U.S.-listed shares of the company surged 11% in extended trading.

Wisconsin's top court set to hear abortion rights case, Wisconsin Watch reports

Wisconsin's highest court is expected to agree to hear a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood asking it to recognize a right to abortion in the state, news site Wisconsin Watch reported on Wednesday, citing an unpublished draft decision that it had obtained. Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler in a statement said that the seven-member court was "shocked" by the leak and had asked law enforcement to open an investigation.