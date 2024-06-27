Left Menu

India Leads Global Effort with 'One Health' Legal Framework

India is making strides in creating a legal framework for the 'One Health' initiative, integrating human, animal, and environmental health. This multi-sectoral approach addresses zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and food safety. Niti Aayog's Dr. VK Paul emphasizes the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders to ensure the initiative's success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:25 IST
India Leads Global Effort with 'One Health' Legal Framework
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India is emerging as a global leader in formulating a legal framework for the 'One Health' initiative, said Dr. VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), on Thursday.

This initiative aims to integrate human, animal, and environmental health, tackling complex challenges like zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and food safety.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day National Consultation on Legal Environment Assessment for the 'One Health' initiative, Paul said, ''The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and plant ecosystems,'' he emphasized.

The consultation seeks to break down silos among sectors to address critical issues such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and climate change, requiring a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach, Paul added.

''India leads in ensuring 'One Health' goals, aligning with the government's vision of 'One Earth, One Health','' he stated, mentioning the ongoing development of the National Action Plan (NAP) 2.0.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted that over 75% of diseases affecting humans are zoonotic. The Ministry of Health is committed to preventing risks at the human-animal-plant interface through this approach.

Environment Ministry Secretary Leena Nandan called for a unified approach among ministries for achieving 'One Health' goals, stressing the ministry's commitment to wildlife and environmental health.

The Centre for One Health-National Centre for Disease Control is organizing this consultation in Delhi to brainstorm on the core legal and policy perspectives, discussing issues like biosafety, zoonoses, and climate change.

The objective is to identify strengths, gaps, and overlaps in existing laws to better support 'One Health' activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024