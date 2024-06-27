India Leads Global Effort with 'One Health' Legal Framework

India is emerging as a global leader in formulating a legal framework for the 'One Health' initiative, said Dr. VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), on Thursday.

This initiative aims to integrate human, animal, and environmental health, tackling complex challenges like zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and food safety.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day National Consultation on Legal Environment Assessment for the 'One Health' initiative, Paul said, ''The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and plant ecosystems,'' he emphasized.

The consultation seeks to break down silos among sectors to address critical issues such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and climate change, requiring a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach, Paul added.

''India leads in ensuring 'One Health' goals, aligning with the government's vision of 'One Earth, One Health','' he stated, mentioning the ongoing development of the National Action Plan (NAP) 2.0.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted that over 75% of diseases affecting humans are zoonotic. The Ministry of Health is committed to preventing risks at the human-animal-plant interface through this approach.

Environment Ministry Secretary Leena Nandan called for a unified approach among ministries for achieving 'One Health' goals, stressing the ministry's commitment to wildlife and environmental health.

The Centre for One Health-National Centre for Disease Control is organizing this consultation in Delhi to brainstorm on the core legal and policy perspectives, discussing issues like biosafety, zoonoses, and climate change.

The objective is to identify strengths, gaps, and overlaps in existing laws to better support 'One Health' activities.

