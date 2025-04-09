Supreme Court Sets 3-Month Deadline for Food Safety Regulation Overhaul
The Supreme Court has mandated a three-month timeline for the Indian government to amend food safety regulations, ensuring warning labels on food wrappers. This directive follows a public interest litigation emphasizing transparent labeling to promote healthier consumer choices amidst rising public concern over packaged food consumption.
The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to the Central government, imposing a three-month deadline for revising the nation's food safety regulations. The primary focus of this directive is to ensure that warning labels are prominently displayed on food packaging to inform consumers about potential health risks.
A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan has formally closed a public interest litigation seeking mandatory 'Front-of-Package Warning Labels' for unhealthy food products. This move comes as part of a broader initiative to amend the existing Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) labelling and display regulations set in 2020.
The court's decision underscores the importance of transparency in food labeling, reflecting heightened public awareness and concern. The government's counsel noted the receipt of approximately fourteen thousand public objections and suggestions regarding such labeling, which a newly established committee will now review.
