Left Menu

Supreme Court Sets 3-Month Deadline for Food Safety Regulation Overhaul

The Supreme Court has mandated a three-month timeline for the Indian government to amend food safety regulations, ensuring warning labels on food wrappers. This directive follows a public interest litigation emphasizing transparent labeling to promote healthier consumer choices amidst rising public concern over packaged food consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:53 IST
Supreme Court Sets 3-Month Deadline for Food Safety Regulation Overhaul
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to the Central government, imposing a three-month deadline for revising the nation's food safety regulations. The primary focus of this directive is to ensure that warning labels are prominently displayed on food packaging to inform consumers about potential health risks.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan has formally closed a public interest litigation seeking mandatory 'Front-of-Package Warning Labels' for unhealthy food products. This move comes as part of a broader initiative to amend the existing Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) labelling and display regulations set in 2020.

The court's decision underscores the importance of transparency in food labeling, reflecting heightened public awareness and concern. The government's counsel noted the receipt of approximately fourteen thousand public objections and suggestions regarding such labeling, which a newly established committee will now review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025