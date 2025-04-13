UK Firm on Food Safety Despite US Tariff Pressures

Despite facing trade hurdles imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the UK remains firm in upholding its stringent food safety standards in negotiations with the United States. Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds clarified that compromising these standards to reduce tariffs on British imports remains off the table.

Tariffs on British goods, including a 25% levy on cars, steel, and aluminum, reflect balanced trade flows between the two nations. Reynolds described these barriers as 'disappointing,' maintaining that there has been little progress in trade deal talks following these tariff decisions.

The Labour administration upholds commitments made in the 2024 election, insisting on non-negotiable sanitary and phytosanitary standards. In contrast, common U.S. practices like chlorinated chicken remain prohibited. Cultural and regulatory tensions continue as the UK's Online Safety Act targets big tech firms for content moderation compliance.

