UK Firm on Food Safety Despite US Tariff Pressures
The UK asserts it will not compromise food safety standards to lower tariffs on exports to the US, despite imposed tariffs under the Trump administration. Business minister Jonathan Reynolds emphasizes that looser standards remain non-negotiable as part of trade talks with the US.
Despite facing trade hurdles imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the UK remains firm in upholding its stringent food safety standards in negotiations with the United States. Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds clarified that compromising these standards to reduce tariffs on British imports remains off the table.
Tariffs on British goods, including a 25% levy on cars, steel, and aluminum, reflect balanced trade flows between the two nations. Reynolds described these barriers as 'disappointing,' maintaining that there has been little progress in trade deal talks following these tariff decisions.
The Labour administration upholds commitments made in the 2024 election, insisting on non-negotiable sanitary and phytosanitary standards. In contrast, common U.S. practices like chlorinated chicken remain prohibited. Cultural and regulatory tensions continue as the UK's Online Safety Act targets big tech firms for content moderation compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea and China Unite Against Trade Challenges Amidst U.S. Tariffs
Global Dispatches: Unpacking World Events Amid Tariffs, Quakes, and Conflicts
Trump's Ultimatum: Iran Faces Bombing or Tariffs Over Nuclear Deal
Trump Threatens Heavy Tariffs on Russian Oil Amid Ukraine Conflict
Trump Threatens Iran with Bombings, Tariffs Over Nuclear Talks