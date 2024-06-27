Left Menu

Union Health Minister Launches Comprehensive Health Standards Dashboard and New Initiatives

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will unveil a dashboard to monitor healthcare standards across the nation. The initiative aligns with the updated IPHS guidelines and aims to ensure quality healthcare. Also, new virtual assessments for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and instant issuance of food safety licenses will be introduced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:13 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to unveil a pioneering dashboard aimed at enhancing healthcare compliance throughout the nation, officials announced. Slated for a Friday launch, this dashboard aligns with the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines, initially introduced in 2007 and updated as recently as 2022. These guidelines serve as benchmarks for public health facilities ranging from primary to secondary care levels, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

''The implementation of these standards ensures consistent, accessible, and accountable healthcare services across the country,'' the statement read. ''All public health institutions are encouraged to carry out assessments and strive to bridge any identified gaps.''

In addition to the dashboard, two other significant initiatives will also be launched: a virtual NQAS assessment for Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) sub-centres, and a new functionality for the instant issuance of licenses and registrations through the Food Safety and Compliance System (FoSCoS). These initiatives are expected to revolutionize the quality assurance framework for public health services, serving as both time-saving and cost-effective measures.

Through this new system, health AAM-SC centres that pass the virtual assessments will receive the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate. During the event, NQAS for Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) located at district hospitals will also be released. These standards aim to improve the management and testing systems in IPHLs, thereby enhancing test result reliability and public trust in lab outputs, the statement said.

Additionally, revised guidelines for the Kayakalp initiative will be published on Friday. A cutting-edge functionality for the instant issuance of licenses and registrations via the Food Safety and Compliance System (FoSCoS) will also be introduced. FoSCoS is a nationwide IT platform designed to meet all food safety regulatory requirements, providing a simplified and enhanced user experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

