Left Menu

First Medical Evacuation from Gaza to Egypt in Nine Months Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israeli authorities have facilitated the first medical evacuation from Gaza to Egypt in nine months. Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, 68 people, including 19 ill or wounded children, were evacuated. The conflict has crippled Gaza's health sector, necessitating urgent medical care abroad for thousands.

PTI | Khanyounis | Updated: 28-06-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 05:09 IST
First Medical Evacuation from Gaza to Egypt in Nine Months Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

In a critical humanitarian move, Israeli authorities coordinated the first medical evacuation from Gaza to Egypt in nine months, evacuating 68 individuals, including 19 ailing children. This marks a pivotal moment as the region grapples with the devastating impacts of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The medical evacuation was meticulously coordinated with officials from the United States, Egypt, and the international community.

The prolonged Israel-Hamas war has severely crippled Gaza's healthcare infrastructure, rendering most hospitals non-operational. This latest evacuation underscores the dire need for medical care outside Gaza, with over 25,000 patients requiring treatment abroad. The Israeli military body, COGAT, facilitated the evacuation via the Kerem Shalom crossing, a complicated route reflecting the challenging logistics involved.

Despite the relief, the evacuation of less than 70 people from a dire medical backlog highlights an unsustainable situation. Advocacy groups are urging the reopening of the Rafah crossing to provide a more stable mechanism for medical evacuations. This situation remains fluid as Israel's Supreme Court prepares to review petitions related to the border crossings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024