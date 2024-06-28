First Medical Evacuation from Gaza to Egypt in Nine Months Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a critical humanitarian move, Israeli authorities coordinated the first medical evacuation from Gaza to Egypt in nine months, evacuating 68 individuals, including 19 ailing children. This marks a pivotal moment as the region grapples with the devastating impacts of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The medical evacuation was meticulously coordinated with officials from the United States, Egypt, and the international community.

The prolonged Israel-Hamas war has severely crippled Gaza's healthcare infrastructure, rendering most hospitals non-operational. This latest evacuation underscores the dire need for medical care outside Gaza, with over 25,000 patients requiring treatment abroad. The Israeli military body, COGAT, facilitated the evacuation via the Kerem Shalom crossing, a complicated route reflecting the challenging logistics involved.

Despite the relief, the evacuation of less than 70 people from a dire medical backlog highlights an unsustainable situation. Advocacy groups are urging the reopening of the Rafah crossing to provide a more stable mechanism for medical evacuations. This situation remains fluid as Israel's Supreme Court prepares to review petitions related to the border crossings.

