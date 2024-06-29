Left Menu

Genetic Influence on Childhood BMI: What Scientists Discovered

Researchers have found that a child's Body Mass Index (BMI) is largely influenced by genetics. A study found a 77% chance of children developing obesity at 17 if their parents had a similar condition. The study shows BMI is 39% heritable, with stronger trends observed between mothers and daughters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Groundbreaking research has revealed that a significant portion of a child's Body Mass Index (BMI) is attributable to genetic factors. According to a study from Tel Aviv University and other institutions, there is a 77% chance that children will develop obesity by the age of 17 if their parents had obesity at the same age.

Using data from over 1.3 million individuals recorded between 1986 and 2018, researchers compared BMIs of 17-year-olds with those of their parents at the same age. The data showed that when both parents had a healthy BMI, only 15.4% of the children were overweight or obese—a figure that jumped to 76.6% when both parents had obesity.

Published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, the study highlights a notable 39% heritability of BMI. Additionally, it found a stronger correlation between mothers and daughters than between mothers and sons, underscoring gender-specific genetic influences on BMI.

