Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: SATYA and M-SWASTH Launch Free E-Clinic Services

SATYA MicroCapital Limited, in partnership with M-SWASTH, has launched innovative Telemedicine and E-Clinic services to address the severe lack of affordable healthcare infrastructure in India's underserved communities.

The initiative, set to benefit over 70 lakh people, allows for remote medical consultations, aiding those in rural, semi-rural, and semi-urban areas to connect with general physicians and specialists through calls.

M-SWASTH's E-Clinics, operated by Community Health Facilitators, provide essential healthcare services via video consultations and digital medical records, signifying a significant step towards healthcare equity and inclusiveness.

