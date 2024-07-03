Left Menu

USFDA Issues Severe Warning to Sun Pharma for CGMP Violations

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to Sun Pharma for significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations at its Dadra-based plant. The letter highlights issues such as inadequate cleaning, maintenance, and sterilization, putting drug safety and quality at risk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:42 IST
USFDA Issues Severe Warning to Sun Pharma for CGMP Violations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has taken a firm stance against Sun Pharma, flagging critical lapses in manufacturing practices at the company's Dadra-based facility. A warning letter dated June 18, addressed to Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, outlines significant breaches of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations.

USFDA inspectors, during their visit from December 4-15, 2023, observed that Sun Pharma failed to clean, maintain, and sterilize equipment properly, creating potential risks to drug safety and quality. The regulatory body emphasized that the firm's investigations into batch discrepancies were insufficient, lacking scientific rigor.

The USFDA also noted recurring violations at other facilities, indicating deeper issues with Sun Pharma's global operations. The agency strongly advised the firm to seek external consultancy to achieve compliance and warned of possible re-inspections and regulatory actions until all deficiencies are resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024