Stay Safe from Dengue: Essential Tips for Australian Travellers to Bali

As the Australian winter compels vacationers to seek warmth abroad, an alarming health advisory surfaces. Mosquito-borne diseases, specifically dengue, are posing a growing threat in tropical locales like Bali.

Authorities urge Australian travellers to exercise caution. Dengue, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, has no targeted treatment, making prevention paramount. Symptoms range from mild to severe, including fever, rash, and even life-threatening complications.

Light, loose clothing and regular use of insect repellents are essential. With surging dengue cases in 2024, the advice is more critical than ever. Stay safe, and make informed travel choices.

