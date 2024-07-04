Left Menu

Stay Safe from Dengue: Essential Tips for Australian Travellers to Bali

As Australian winter drives vacationers to tropical regions, it’s crucial to be aware of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue. Australian health authorities warn travellers to Bali, a hotspot for dengue, to take precautions. With no specific treatments available, prevention through attire and repellents is the best strategy.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:05 IST
Stay Safe from Dengue: Essential Tips for Australian Travellers to Bali
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the Australian winter compels vacationers to seek warmth abroad, an alarming health advisory surfaces. Mosquito-borne diseases, specifically dengue, are posing a growing threat in tropical locales like Bali.

Authorities urge Australian travellers to exercise caution. Dengue, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, has no targeted treatment, making prevention paramount. Symptoms range from mild to severe, including fever, rash, and even life-threatening complications.

Light, loose clothing and regular use of insect repellents are essential. With surging dengue cases in 2024, the advice is more critical than ever. Stay safe, and make informed travel choices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024